Real Name: Gabrielle Loren

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 110 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 22, 1987

From: Long Island, New York

Resides: Los Angeles, California

Biography

– Loren earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications for Radio, Television & Dance.

– Loren is an actress and producer, known for Bad Weather Films, Celebrity Page & Pop Star TV.

– Loren is also a fitness model.

– Loren has been seen as the host of Women of Wrestling (WOW), WWE Main Event & also a backstage reporter/host for Impact Wrestling.