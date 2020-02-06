Gabrielle Loren

Feb 6, 2020 - by Allen Rockum

Real Name: Gabrielle Loren
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 110 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 22, 1987
From: Long Island, New York
Resides: Los Angeles, California

Biography

– Loren earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications for Radio, Television & Dance.
– Loren is an actress and producer, known for Bad Weather Films, Celebrity Page & Pop Star TV.
– Loren is also a fitness model.
– Loren has been seen as the host of Women of Wrestling (WOW), WWE Main Event & also a backstage reporter/host for Impact Wrestling.

Post Category: Impact Wrestling     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Stephanie Vaquer

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal