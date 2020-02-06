AEW Dark Spoilers Including Missy Hyatt & Austin Idol Involvement Video

Feb 6, 2020 - by James Walsh

The full spoilers are online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. You can see the results online below per Wrestling Inc: 

* Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima. 

* Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol were honored in an in-ring segment. 

