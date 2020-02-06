AEW Dark Spoilers Including Missy Hyatt & Austin Idol Involvement Video
The full spoilers are online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. You can see the results online below per Wrestling Inc:
* Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima.
* Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol were honored in an in-ring segment.
Prior to the start of #AEWDynamite LIVE from Huntsville, wrestling legends Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol made an appearance. pic.twitter.com/wlxkyaZ4qT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 6, 2020