2/6/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Tom Phillips are on commentary from York, England. Eddie Dennis and Trent Seven are shown arriving to the arena.

1. Piper Niven defeated Dani Luna

A vignette for Gallus airs, with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang responding to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan’s challenge.

—

An interview with Jordan Devlin airs. He says now that he is the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, he is the best wrestler under 205 pounds in the world.

2. Tyler Bate defeated A-Kid

-After the match, they shake hands and Kid leaves. Joseph Conners comes out and says it is a big mistake that he had been left to rot while Bate has become Mr. TakeOver. Conners says when Bate is ready to stop wrestling boys, he can step up and fight a real man.

Trent Seven is shown gearing up for his match. He battles Eddie Dennis in a Steel Corners Street Fight in the main event.

—

Footage of last week’s main event, in which Imperium defeated Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Dave Mastiff airs. Footage of Mastiff looking for WALTER after the match also airs.

3. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley)

-After the match, Stoker and Howley attack Carter and Smith. They toss Carter to the floor and leave Smith lying.

Ilja Dragunov talks about his conflict with Joe Coffey. He says he is ready to face Coffey.

—

The NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray, comes to the ring. She says she proved at TakeOver why she is the absolute best and will never give up the NXT UK Women’s Championship. She says she has started to understand Toni Storm a little better, because having the title and all the power of it is intoxicating. Storm interrupts and says Ray stole the victory at TakeOver. Storm says the title belongs to her, but Ray tells her to not be so upset. Ray says they used to be good friends and is going to help her. Ray says she will give Storm another title shot and she will make Storm say, “I Quit.” Storm agrees to the match, but Ray interrupts. Ray says when she beats Storm, it will be Storm’s last shot at the title while she holds it.

Next week, Gallus will take on Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Trent Seven is shown warming up backstage. The Steel Corners Street Fight is up next, and the officials are shown removing the turnbuckles from the corners of the ring.

—

A vignette for Aoife Valkyrie airs. She debuts in NXT UK next week.

4. Steel Corners Street Fight

Trent Seven defeated Eddie Dennis