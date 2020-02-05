News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Charlotte Flair has been announced for tonight’s show as she will respond to the WrestleMania 36 challenge by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley will also face off with her “Takeover: Portland” opponent, Bianca Belair. Tonight’s show will also feature an appearance by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Charlotte Flair returns to NXT to answer Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania offer

* NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair come face to face

* New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin comes to Full Sail

* The Undisputed ERA vow to get their hands on Tommaso Ciampa

* How will The BroserWeights follow up on their Dusty Classic win?

