MLW and AAA to present co-promoted event in Mexico this March

MEXICO — Major League Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre’s collaboration continues on March 13 with a historic co-promoted card in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

The MLW x AAA event will emanate from the historic Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

Information on the card and on-sale date for tickets will be revealed soon.

The card will feature top ranked MLW wrestlers and represents the first-time MLW has united with AAA to present a co-promoted event.

This collaboration between the two organizations continues Major League Wrestling’s strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport.

It is MLW’s mission that these efforts present dream matches, easily accessible high quality content and advancements in the sport.