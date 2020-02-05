Aja Perera

Real Name: Aja Smith

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 154 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 9, 1994

From: Aracaju, Brazil

Resides: Conyers, Georgia

Pro Debut: October 5, 2013

Trained By: Fred Avery & Jay Fury

Finishing Move: Wheelbarrow Stunner

Biography

– October 5, 2013, Aja made her wrestling debut in the PCW Platinum Royale.

– February 1, 2014, Aja competed in the PWA Royal Rumble.

– April 5th, Aja challenged Pandora for the UIW Women’s Title.

– June 14th, Aja competed in the SFCW Queen of the Rings Tournament.

– June 20, 2015, Aja competed in the NWP Queen of the Ring.

– November 20th, Aja won the Copa LLF ’15.

– December 14th, Aja & Nina Monet challenged Katary & Lady Jaguar for the LLF Tag Team Titles.

– January 9, 2016, Aja competed in a 3-Way for the NWP Women’s Title.

– April 28th, Aja would win the vacant WWA4 Intergender Title.

– May 19th, Aja would defend the title against Ayzali.

– August 8th, Aja competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant WFW Women’s Title.

– October 22nd, Aja competed in the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight ’16.

– November 11th, Aja would lose to Lady Jaguar in the final of the Copa LLF ’16.

– January 28, 2017, Aja challenged Dementia D’Rose for the WWW Women’s Title.

– March 25th, Aja would defend her recently won GCW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– October 20th, Aja & Aerial Monroe defeated The Cutie Pie Club (Kiera Hogan & Aria Blake) at SHINE.

– November 11th, Aja challenged Joseline Navarro for the MEGA Fighting Spirit Title.

– December 16th, Aja would challenge Priscilla Kelly for the SHINE Nova Title & compete in the SHINE Survival Rumble.

– May 12, 2018, Aja would compete in the Making Towns Classic Tournament (MTW).

– August 11th, Aja would challenge Katalina Perez for the ACW Women’s Title.

– August 31st, Aja, Mighty Molly & Solo Darling competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’18.

– November 2nd, Aja defeated Candy Cartwright for the SHINE Nova Title.

– December 15th, Aja would retain the title against Dementia D’Rose.

– January 18, 2019, Aja competed in the BCW Queen of the North Tournament.

– January 19th, Aja would defend the SHINE Nova Title against Kiera Hogan.

– January 27th, Aja would defend the title against Stormie Lee.

– February 6th, Aja would defeat Hudson Envy for the Girl Fight Title.

– February 15th, Aja would retain the SHINE Nova Title against Priscilla Kelly.

– April 19th, Aja would defend the Girl Fight Title against Ravana Xin.

– May 10th, Aja would lose the SHINE Nova Title to Shotzi Blackheart.

– September 21st, Triple Aye (Aja & Big Swole) defeated Rainbow Bright (Gabby Gilbert & Luscious Latasha) for the SHINE Tag Team Titles.

– October 19th, Triple Aye would challenge SoFlo Unsanctioned (Rocky Radley & Dynamite DiDi) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– January 18, 2020, Triple Aye would lose the SHINE Tag Team Titles to BTY (Jayme Jameson & Marti Belle).

– February 4th, it had been reported that Aja had signed with the WWE, but would remain inactive through the rest of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic