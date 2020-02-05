Aja Perera
Real Name: Aja Smith
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 154 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 9, 1994
From: Aracaju, Brazil
Resides: Conyers, Georgia
Pro Debut: October 5, 2013
Trained By: Fred Avery & Jay Fury
Finishing Move: Wheelbarrow Stunner
Biography
– October 5, 2013, Aja made her wrestling debut in the PCW Platinum Royale.
– February 1, 2014, Aja competed in the PWA Royal Rumble.
– April 5th, Aja challenged Pandora for the UIW Women’s Title.
– June 14th, Aja competed in the SFCW Queen of the Rings Tournament.
– June 20, 2015, Aja competed in the NWP Queen of the Ring.
– November 20th, Aja won the Copa LLF ’15.
– December 14th, Aja & Nina Monet challenged Katary & Lady Jaguar for the LLF Tag Team Titles.
– January 9, 2016, Aja competed in a 3-Way for the NWP Women’s Title.
– April 28th, Aja would win the vacant WWA4 Intergender Title.
– May 19th, Aja would defend the title against Ayzali.
– August 8th, Aja competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant WFW Women’s Title.
– October 22nd, Aja competed in the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight ’16.
– November 11th, Aja would lose to Lady Jaguar in the final of the Copa LLF ’16.
– January 28, 2017, Aja challenged Dementia D’Rose for the WWW Women’s Title.
– March 25th, Aja would defend her recently won GCW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.
– October 20th, Aja & Aerial Monroe defeated The Cutie Pie Club (Kiera Hogan & Aria Blake) at SHINE.
– November 11th, Aja challenged Joseline Navarro for the MEGA Fighting Spirit Title.
– December 16th, Aja would challenge Priscilla Kelly for the SHINE Nova Title & compete in the SHINE Survival Rumble.
– May 12, 2018, Aja would compete in the Making Towns Classic Tournament (MTW).
– August 11th, Aja would challenge Katalina Perez for the ACW Women’s Title.
– August 31st, Aja, Mighty Molly & Solo Darling competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’18.
– November 2nd, Aja defeated Candy Cartwright for the SHINE Nova Title.
– December 15th, Aja would retain the title against Dementia D’Rose.
– January 18, 2019, Aja competed in the BCW Queen of the North Tournament.
– January 19th, Aja would defend the SHINE Nova Title against Kiera Hogan.
– January 27th, Aja would defend the title against Stormie Lee.
– February 6th, Aja would defeat Hudson Envy for the Girl Fight Title.
– February 15th, Aja would retain the SHINE Nova Title against Priscilla Kelly.
– April 19th, Aja would defend the Girl Fight Title against Ravana Xin.
– May 10th, Aja would lose the SHINE Nova Title to Shotzi Blackheart.
– September 21st, Triple Aye (Aja & Big Swole) defeated Rainbow Bright (Gabby Gilbert & Luscious Latasha) for the SHINE Tag Team Titles.
– October 19th, Triple Aye would challenge SoFlo Unsanctioned (Rocky Radley & Dynamite DiDi) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.
– January 18, 2020, Triple Aye would lose the SHINE Tag Team Titles to BTY (Jayme Jameson & Marti Belle).
– February 4th, it had been reported that Aja had signed with the WWE, but would remain inactive through the rest of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic