2/5/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The show opens with a video recap of last week’s show. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Huntsville, Alabama.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz (w/Santana)

Before the match begins, Chris Jericho joins the commentary team, while Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara hang out nearby.

Moxley delivers a few shots and drops Ortiz with a clothesline. Ortiz rolls to the floor, but Moxley grabs a chair. Moxley gets Ortiz back into the ring and delivers a few more shots. Moxley runs the ropes, but Ortiz gets behind the referee and delivers an enzuigiri. Ortiz splashes onto Moxley and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Ortiz sends Moxley to the floor and slams hims into the steps. Ortiz tosses Moxley back into the ring and delivers a few cross-face shots. Moxley comes back and slams Ortiz into the corner and delivers forearm shots. Ortiz comes back with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Ortiz comes off the ropes, but Moxley takes him down and applies a Figure Four. Ortiz gets free, but Moxley sends him to the floor. Moxley takes Santana out with a dive and then tosses Ortiz over the barricade. Moxley tosses Ortiz back into the ring and clotheslines him in the corner. Moxley slams Ortiz to the mat and goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out.

They exchange shots and then Ortiz sends Moxley to the floor. Ortiz takes Moxley out with a dive and tosses him back into the ring. Ortiz goes up top and connects with a splash. Ortiz goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Ortiz takes Moxley down with a fisherman’s suplex and goes for another cover, but Moxley kicks out again. Ortiz goes up top again, but Moxley catches him with a kick to the midsection and a clothesline. Santana gets on the apron, but Moxley sends Ortiz into him. Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift to Ortiz and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Santana attacks Moxley. Moxley quickly turns it around and drops Santana with a Paradigm Shift. Moxley pulls out the keys to the car Jericho gifted him weeks ago and stabs Santana in the eye with them. Moxley leaves through the crowd as Jericho, Hager, and Guevara rush the ring.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Trent and Kazarian lock up and back into the ropes. Kazarian drops Trent with a side headlock take down, but Trent gets free and they exchange chops. Trent drops Kazarian and tags in Taylor. Sky tags in as well and Taylor applies a wrist-lock. Sky gets free, but Taylor comes right back. Taylor drops Sky with a shoulder block and then kicks him in the midsection. Taylor drops Sky with a back elbow, but Sky comes back with a few kicks and then drops Taylor with a dropkick. Kazarian tags back in and SCU double team Taylor. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Taylor kicks out. Taylor comes back and tags in Trent, who sends Sky to the floor. Kazarian comes back and sends Trent to the floor, but Taylor takes Kazarian down. Sky drops Taylor with a Cutter and then slams Trent into the barricade. Trent comes back with a Spear, but Kazarian suplexes Trent to the floor. Taylor drops Kazarian with a neck-breaker and all four men are down on the floor. Cassidy comes over and lays down on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kazarian takes Trent down in the ring and tags in Sky. Sky sends Taylor to the floor and double stomps onto Trent’s back. Kazarian tags back in and drops Trent with a DDT. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Trent kicks out. Kazarian slams Trent in the corner and tries it again, but Trent comes back with a clothesline. Trent drops Sky with a knee strike and then Best Friends double team Kazarian. Best Friends hug and go for Strong Zero, but Sky takes Taylor to the floor. Sky kicks Trent in the face and Kazarian takes him down and gets the pin fall.

Winners: SCU

-After the match, members of The Dark Order rush the ring and beat down all four guys. Evil Uno comes to the ring as the other members clear the ring. Cassidy gets into the ring and Uno offers him a mask. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets, but the members attack him and beat him down. Christopher Daniels rushes the ring and all of the members back away.

—

A vignette with MJF talking about the ten lashes that Cody will receive tonight is shown. He guarantees Cody will not make it through all ten lashes. An interview with Taz airs. He says it will be hard to watch and it validates how bad Cody wants to get his hands on MJF.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Yuka Sakazaki

They lock up and Baker applies a wrist-lock. Sakazaki comes back and applies one of her own, but Baker slams her into the corner. Sakazaki comes back with a few shots and takes Baker down with a head scissors. Sakazaki goes up top and takes Baker down with a seated senton. Baker goes to the floor, but Sakazaki takes her out with the Magic Girl Splash. Sakazaki tosses Baker back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker comes back with a forearm shot, but Sakazaki delivers a few of her own. Baker comes back with a thrust kick and takes her down with a neck-breaker. Baker goes for the cover, but Sakazaki kicks out. Baker goes for Lockjaw, but Sakazaki counters and gets a crucifix for the pin fall.

Winner: Yuka Sakazaki

-After the match, Baker attacks Sakazaki with the ring bell and then places her over the bottom rope. Baker kicks Sakazaki in the back of the head and bloodies Sakazaki’s mouth and breaks out a tooth. Baker grabs Sakazaki and locks in Lockjaw.

—

A hype video for Revolution airs. The pay-per-view will be on Saturday, February 29th from Chicago, Illinois.

—

Match #4 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Page and The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) and The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)

Page and Blade start the match and Page delivers a series of chops and a boot to the face. Omega tags in and they double team Blade. They delivers a few kicks and Omega delivers a crusher. Omega goes for the cover, but Blade kicks out. Matt tags in, then Nick, then Omega, and they keep Blade isolated. Nick tags back in with a diving stop and then The Bucks take out Lucha Brothers and then The Elite takes out Butcher. The Elite take out everyone on the floor as Page looks on from the apron. Blade, Butcher, and Lucha Brothers come back and Fenix drops everyone with a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blade slams Nick to the mat. Nick goes to the floor and take out Lucha Brothers and Butcher. Nick gets back into the ring and takes out Blade, and then takes out Pentagon as well. Matt and Fenix tag in and Mat delivers a few suplexes. Matt takes Pentagon out as well, but Fenix comes back with a kick to the face. Fenix takes Matt down with an arm drag and Pentagon drops Omega with a Backstabber. Lucha Brothers take out Matt and Omega, who tags in. Butcher tags in and goes to work on Omega. Blade tags in and takes Omega down to the mat. Butcher tags back in, but Omega comes back with chops. Omega delivers a hurricanrana and tags in Page. Pentagon tags in, but Page takes out Fenix and delivers a superkick to Pentagon. Page suplexes Pentagon to the floor and takes out the opponents with a moonsault. Page tosses Pentagon back into the ring and drops him with a clothesline. Page goes for the cover, but Pentagon kicks out. Page and The Elite quadruple-team Pentagon in the ring, but Butcher, Blade, and Fenix comes back and do the same to Nick.

Butcher power bombs Nick to the mat and goes for the cover, but Omega breaks it up. Omega drops both Luchas with a snap German suplex, then does the same to Blade and Butcher. The Bucks take Butcher to the mat and Omega delivers knee strikes to everyone. Omega hits Fenix with the V Trigger, but Blade takes Omega out. Page drops Blade with the Buckshot Lariat and then tosses Butcher across the ring. Nick kicks Blade in the face and Page refuses to tag either of the Bucks. Pentgon and Fenix slam Page to the mat and Pentagon gets the pin fall.

Winners: Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade

-After the match, The Bucks try to ask Page what is up, but he leaves the ring and Omega tries to calm them down.

—

Schiavone interviews Omega in the ring, but PAC interrupts from backstage. He says this was supposed to be a contract signing, but Omega ruined that. PAC says Michael Nakazawa clearly means nothing to Omega and then revealed he is near Riho. PAC says Omega can stop this at any moment if he only accepts the match. Omega accepts and PAC says he may be a bastard, but he is not a beast, because “she” is. Nyla Rose attacks Riho and power bombs her onto a table. Rose says Riho is now marked and she will get her next week. Ross and Excalibur infer that Riho will defend the title against Rose.

A vignette for Darby Allin airs.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Joey Janela

Janela takes Sabian to the corner and stomps on his head a few times. Sabian comes back with a kick to the face and a series of clubbing shots across Janela’s back. Sabian delivers another kick to Janela and slams him in the corner. Janela comes back with a few chops and slams Sabian to the mat with a back suplex. Janela goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Sabian comes back with a kick to the midsection and then the back, but Janela comes back with a kick of his own. Janela asks for another kick, but Sabian applies a headlock instead. Janela fights back and connects with a forearm shot. Janela connects with a double sledge, but Sabian gets him to the apron. Janela connects with a basement dropkick and charges, but Sabian counters with a low kick and sends Janela into the steps. Ford slams Janela’s head into the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sabian takes Janela to the mat and goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out. Sabian goes for a springboard stomp, but Janela dodges and sends Sabian to the floor. Janela takes Sabian out with a dive, but Ford distracts Janela and Sabian kicks him in the face. Sabian goes for a dive, but Janela catches him and suplexes him on the floor. Janela tosses Sabian back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Sabian comes back with a kick to the face, but Janela answers with one of his own. Sabian delivers a knee strike and then a few right hands. Janela comes back with a modified brain buster and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Janela delivers a few forearms, but Sabian drops him with a DDT. Ford kisses Sabian, but Janela hits Ford with an elbow after Sabian ducks. Sabian rolls Janela up with a handful of tights and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kip Sabian

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with The Inner Circle. Jericho shoves him away and then asks what kind of piece of trash takes a spike and jams it into another man’s eye. Jericho says Moxley is going to pay for what he did to Santana and The Inner Circle. Santana says Moxley threw gasoline on the flames and he is going to bring out a side that he has never had to bring out. Santana challenges Moxley to a match next week and says it will be an eye for an eye.

A new vignette for The Dark Order airs.

—

Page is backstage and The Bucks walk up. They argue a bit and they say Page will lose the titles next week if he keeps this up. They say they know what the problem is and walk away. Page drinks out of a huge pitcher of beer after they leave.

—

Next week: Riho vs. Rose for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Moxley vs. Santana, Omega and Page vs. SCU for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and a Tag Team Battle Royal with the winners earning a title match at AEW Revolution.

In two weeks, Cody vs. Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match.

In three weeks, PAC vs. Omega in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match.

On May 23rd, Double or Nothing returns to Las Vegas, Nevada.

—

Dustin Rhodes talks about Cody receiving ten lashes. Rhodes says Cody is tougher than MJF thinks and knows what he is doing.

MJF comes to the ring with Wardlow, followed by Cody. Cody takes off his shirt and tells MJF to go, but MJF says his belt is far too nice. He demands to use Cody’s belt and Cody gives it to him. MJF hits Cody once and then The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, Sammy Guevara, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Britt Baker come to the stage to watch. MJF hits Cody a second time, and a third time. Arn Anderson comes to ringside and MJF tells him he cannot help Cody. MJF hits Cody a fourth time and Cody falls to the mat. MJF tells Cody to quit, but Cody gets to his feet. MJF hits Cody a fifth time and Cody falls again. Dustin Rhodes gets in the ring and tells MJF to hit him. Wardlow gets in Dustin’s face and MJF says Cody has to be the one to take the lashes. MJF tells Dustin to leave the ring and watch with everyone else. MJF hits Cody twice more for lashes six and seven and Cody falls again. The Young Bucks come to ringside and Cody leaves the ring. Cody fires up and gets back in the ring. MJF delivers the eighth lash and tells Cody to stay down. Cody gets back up and flips MJF off. Wardlow stops MJF from hitting Cody and takes his jacket off. MJF says Wardlow gets one lash. Wardlow smacks Cody for the ninth lash and Cody crumbles to the mat. Cody does not get back up and MJF says no match. Brandi Rhodes comes to ringside and tells Cody he only has one more lash. Cody pulls himself up and MJF smacks him across the chest for the tenth and final lash. Cody crumbles and everyone gets into the ring to check on Cody. MJF is pissed that Cody survived and delivers a low blow. MJF and Wardlow run away from the ring as more wreslters rush out and surround the ring. Cody gets helped to his feet as the show comes to a close.