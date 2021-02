Despite rumors online that Samoa Joe is suspended, Fightful has confirmed with WWE that the story is false.

In regards to the rumors of possible suspensions coming in WWE, top staff within the company have vehemently denied to https://t.co/mWs3QF7zUn and https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa that Samoa Joe is suspended — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 4, 2020