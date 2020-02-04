WWE announces schedule for Axxess Platinum and Platinum+ customers

WWE has announced the schedule for the WWE Superstars who will be appearing at Axxess for Platinum and Platinum+ customers.

For Thursday, Becky Lynch will be appearing at 6PM and Seth Rollins will be at the 8PM session. Both sessions are for Platinum+ customers.

Friday will see The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows) at 1PM for Platinum customers, Randy Orton at 3PM and Hulk Hogan at 6PM for Platinum+, and Charlotte Flair at 8PM for Platinum.

The New Day will start the day at 8AM on Saturday for Platinum, Edge will be at 10AM and Bray Wyatt at 1PM for Platinum+, The Miz and John Morrison will team up for the 3PM Platinum session, and Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns will be at the 6PM and 8PM Platinum+ sessions.

Sunday will see Rhea Ripley and Keith Lee for Platinum customers at 8AM and the nWo – Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and X-Pac – at 10AM also for Platinum customers.

Two final Platinum sessions on Monday will have Drew McIntyre at 1PM and The Undisputed Era at 3PM.

A ticket pre-sale stars tomorrow, Wednesday at 10AM ET and will run through Thursday, February 6 at 11:59PM ET using the code DOTCOM.