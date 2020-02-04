Tag Team match announced for ROH Supercard Of Honor XIV

Feb 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Signed for #SupercardOfHonor April 4th in Lakeland, Florida! Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs Kenta & Ishimori Tickets are on sale now! 🎟ROHTICKETS.COM Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Feb 4, 2020 at 7:29am PST
