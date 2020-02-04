Ronda Rousey Remarks on a Possible WWE Return

Ronda Rousey posted a video to her YouTube page where she talks to Steve-O. In the video, she discusses a potential WWE return and what she learned from WWE. Highlights are below.

Rousey on returning to WWE: “I don’t know when I’m going to go back. I know I definitely do want to. But I don’t think I’ll be able to do it in that [full-time] capacity again, I don’t think I’ll be able to put my family through that again.”

Rousey on what she learned from WWE: “What I learned in the WWE is you have to put over, if you’re going to drop the title, you gotta put the next person over on the way out, because you have to keep that momentum going and make that title mean something, and if I just retired undefeated and left all those girls there, they would have had no credibility because I didn’t give them any. The way everything ended up was the best it could have been for the division because they got to take my credibility and run with it instead of letting me run away with it. That might have been what I wanted selfishly but what I wanted most is for the division and the sport to succeed and so what happened was what needed to happen, and it took me taking my identity away from just being a fighter to realize that.”