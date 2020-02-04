NXT grappler needs a second surgery

Feb 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q took to Twitter this evening to announce that she will be undergoing surgery again tomorrow morning.

Q first underwent surgery last summer after suffering a broken leg at a NXT live event in late July, teaming with Bianca Belair for a win over Reina Gonzalez and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. She returned for an in-ring promo at a live event in early December, but now she’s going back under the knife for the same injury, 27 weeks after the first operation.

