Free meet and greet for AEW fans tomorrow with Arn, Missy Hyatt, and Austin Idol

AEW will be holding a free meet and greet session tomorrow for the first 100 fans who line up at the main Von Braun Center entrance adjacent to the box office.

Arn Anderson, Austin Idol, and Missy Hyatt will be on hand for this meet and greet and they’re being marketed as “The Stars of Continental & Southeastern Wrestling.”

Idol and Hyatt will also be appearing on Dynamite tomorrow from Huntsville, Alabama.

The meet and greet will start at 5:30PM and there will be a separate line for this apart from the usual line to go in the arena.