"Myself and Sasha would be an awesome WrestleMania match. And I would love to test myself now against Sasha Banks now. We’ve had many, many matches in the past but I feel like we’re both at a different level right now."

Watch the full interview NOW: https://t.co/iKCZKh1UG5 pic.twitter.com/o42wizl8QF

— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 4, 2020