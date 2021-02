AEW Reveals Awesome Kong Injury, In-Ring Future In Question

“Awesome Kong Medical Update: on this week’s episode of #AEWDark Kong suffered serious injuries at the hands of Mel & Luther. We do not know when or if she will return to action,” they wrote.

It’s believed that this angle is AEW writing Kong off TV so she can film the final season of GLOW on Netflix, but that hasn’t been confirmed.