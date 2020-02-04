2/4/20 AEW Dark Results

The opening credits roll. Tony Schiavone hosts the show from Cleveland, Ohio. Excalibur and Taz are on commentary.

Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy) (w/Luchasaurus) defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss

A vignette with Brandi Rhodes with her therapist airs. Rhodes says something isn’t right and she still needs help. She sees the therapist as the people who say negative things about her and then leaves after the “therapist” says there is nothing wrong with her.

Hikaru Shida defeated Mel (w/Awesome Kong and Luther)

-After the match, Luther holds Kong as Mel attacks her. Mel slams Kong through the barricade and rams her into the ring post. Mel delivers a leg drop onto Kong on the steel steps.

A vignette for Revolution airs. The pay-per-view will be on Saturday, February 29th from Chicago, Illinois.

Kenny Omega and Riho defeated Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

The doctor diagnosis Awesome Kong with a herniated disc from the attack earlier in the show and says she will be out indefinitely.

Best Friends (Trent and Chuck Taylor) (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated Colin Delaney and Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)