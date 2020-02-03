Shane McMahon Helped Produce the Royal Rumble Matches

It was previously reported that Shane McMahon helped produced the men’s Royal Rumble match along with Jamie Noble, Chris Park (Abyss), and Lance Storm. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Shane McMahon has not taken a role as a producer or agent in WWE. He was simply at the Houston show to help out with the match. Shane was said to not really be around in WWE currently.

He had a regular TV role prior to losing a “Loser Leaves WWE” match against Kevin Owens back in October.