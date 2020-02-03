Sam Stoker
Real Name: Sammy Stoker
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 175 lbs.
Date of Birth: 1994
From: London, England
Pro Debut: March 16, 2014
Trained By: IPW:UK Wrestling School, Zack Sabre Jr. & James Davis
Finishing Move: Fireman’s Carry Double Knee Gutbuster
Biography
– 2014, Stoker would begin wrestling in IPW:UK as Sammy Smooth.
– February 21, 2015, Smooth would win the IPW:UK James Davis’ Invitational Gauntlet.
– March 15th, Smooth competed in the IPW:UK 30-Man Battle Royale Match.
– September 19th, Smooth would defeat Jimmy Havoc in the final of the IPW:UK Future 8 ’15 and in doing so became the All England Champion.
– September 26th, Smooth would retain the title against Josh Shooter.
– September 27th, Smooth would defend the title in a 8-Way Scrum Match.
– October 11th, Smooth would retain the title against Tommaso Ciampa.
– November 8th, Smooth would defend the title against Morgan Webster.
– December 20th, Smooth would retain the title against Joey Ryan.
– January 17, 2016, Smooth would defend the title against eXodus.
– January 31st, Smooth would retain the title against Donovan Dijak.
– February 6th, Smooth would win the UKPW Inter-Regional Title in a 4-Way.
– March 5th, Smooth would lose the title to Marcus Broome.
– March 6th, Smooth would retain the All England Title against Timothy Thatcher.
– April 3rd, Smooth competed in the PCW Rumble.
– May 15th, Smooth would defend the All England Title against Mark Andrews.
– July 3rd, Smooth would win the IPW:UK Royal Rumble.
– July 16th, Smooth challenged The Trashman for the UKPW Inter-Regional Title.
– September 3rd, Smooth challenged Bubblegum for the PCW Cruiserweight Title.
– October 2nd, Smooth would retain the All England Title against Fabian Aichner.
– October 9th, Smooth would win the IPW:UK Super 8 Tournament ’16.
– October 22nd, Smooth would lose the All England Title to Scott Star.
– December 18th, Smooth challenged Jimmy Havoc in a I Quit Match for the IPW:UK Title.
– March 19, 2017, Smooth would defeat Scott Star in a Table Match for the IPW:UK All England Title.
– April 15th, Smooth would retain the title against Roy Johnson.
– May 21st, Smooth would lose the title to Scott Star.
– June 18th, Smooth challenged Moose for the Impact Grand Title.
– July 23rd, Smooth competed in the IPW:UK 30-Man Battle Royal.
– September 17th, The Collective (Smooth & James Castle) defeated DND (Cieran Donnelly & Danny Duggan) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.
– September 22nd, The Collective would retain the titles against Danny Duggan & Sid Scala.
– October 15th, Smooth competed in the IPW:UK Super 8 Tournament ’17.
– March 18, 2018, The Collective would lose the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles to The Filthy Club (Robert Sharpe & Jack Sexsmith).
– April 27th, Smooth would defeat Roy Johnson in a Street Fight for the vacant BPW Title.
– October 5th, Smooth would retain the title against Psycho Phillips.
– November 30th, Smooth would lose the title to Jordon Breaks.
– January 26, 2019, Smooth competed in the RAW Rumble.
– February 2nd, Stoker & Lewis Howley would begin going by Pretty Deadly.
– February 22nd, Pretty Deadly would lose to the Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) on NXT UK.
– February 23rd, Pretty Deadly would lose to Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner on NXT UK.
– March 13th, Pretty Deadly would defeat Team Storm (Ashley Dunn & Andreas Corr) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.
– March 24th, Pretty Deadly would retain the titles against M&M (Maverick Mayhew & Connor Mills).
– May 29th, Pretty Deadly would lose to The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) in a 3-Way Table Match.
– July 19th, Pretty Deadly would lose to Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) on NXT UK.
– July 21st, Stoker defeated Bjorn for the APEX Title.
– September 14th, Stoker retained the recently won EWA Title against Jody Fleisch.
– October 4th, Pretty Deadly would lose to The Hunt on NXT UK.
– October 20th, Stoker would defend the APEX Title in a 3-Way.
– November 16th, Pretty Deadly would lose to Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan on NXT UK.
– January 17, 2020, Pretty Deadly lost to Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith on NXT UK.
– January 31st, WWE announced the signing of Pretty Deadly and would place them under the NXT UK Brand.