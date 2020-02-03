Sam Stoker

Real Name: Sammy Stoker

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1994

From: London, England

Pro Debut: March 16, 2014

Trained By: IPW:UK Wrestling School, Zack Sabre Jr. & James Davis

Finishing Move: Fireman’s Carry Double Knee Gutbuster

Biography

– 2014, Stoker would begin wrestling in IPW:UK as Sammy Smooth.

– February 21, 2015, Smooth would win the IPW:UK James Davis’ Invitational Gauntlet.

– March 15th, Smooth competed in the IPW:UK 30-Man Battle Royale Match.

– September 19th, Smooth would defeat Jimmy Havoc in the final of the IPW:UK Future 8 ’15 and in doing so became the All England Champion.

– September 26th, Smooth would retain the title against Josh Shooter.

– September 27th, Smooth would defend the title in a 8-Way Scrum Match.

– October 11th, Smooth would retain the title against Tommaso Ciampa.

– November 8th, Smooth would defend the title against Morgan Webster.

– December 20th, Smooth would retain the title against Joey Ryan.

– January 17, 2016, Smooth would defend the title against eXodus.

– January 31st, Smooth would retain the title against Donovan Dijak.

– February 6th, Smooth would win the UKPW Inter-Regional Title in a 4-Way.

– March 5th, Smooth would lose the title to Marcus Broome.

– March 6th, Smooth would retain the All England Title against Timothy Thatcher.

– April 3rd, Smooth competed in the PCW Rumble.

– May 15th, Smooth would defend the All England Title against Mark Andrews.

– July 3rd, Smooth would win the IPW:UK Royal Rumble.

– July 16th, Smooth challenged The Trashman for the UKPW Inter-Regional Title.

– September 3rd, Smooth challenged Bubblegum for the PCW Cruiserweight Title.

– October 2nd, Smooth would retain the All England Title against Fabian Aichner.

– October 9th, Smooth would win the IPW:UK Super 8 Tournament ’16.

– October 22nd, Smooth would lose the All England Title to Scott Star.

– December 18th, Smooth challenged Jimmy Havoc in a I Quit Match for the IPW:UK Title.

– March 19, 2017, Smooth would defeat Scott Star in a Table Match for the IPW:UK All England Title.

– April 15th, Smooth would retain the title against Roy Johnson.

– May 21st, Smooth would lose the title to Scott Star.

– June 18th, Smooth challenged Moose for the Impact Grand Title.

– July 23rd, Smooth competed in the IPW:UK 30-Man Battle Royal.

– September 17th, The Collective (Smooth & James Castle) defeated DND (Cieran Donnelly & Danny Duggan) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– September 22nd, The Collective would retain the titles against Danny Duggan & Sid Scala.

– October 15th, Smooth competed in the IPW:UK Super 8 Tournament ’17.

– March 18, 2018, The Collective would lose the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles to The Filthy Club (Robert Sharpe & Jack Sexsmith).

– April 27th, Smooth would defeat Roy Johnson in a Street Fight for the vacant BPW Title.

– October 5th, Smooth would retain the title against Psycho Phillips.

– November 30th, Smooth would lose the title to Jordon Breaks.

– January 26, 2019, Smooth competed in the RAW Rumble.

– February 2nd, Stoker & Lewis Howley would begin going by Pretty Deadly.

– February 22nd, Pretty Deadly would lose to the Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) on NXT UK.

– February 23rd, Pretty Deadly would lose to Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner on NXT UK.

– March 13th, Pretty Deadly would defeat Team Storm (Ashley Dunn & Andreas Corr) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– March 24th, Pretty Deadly would retain the titles against M&M (Maverick Mayhew & Connor Mills).

– May 29th, Pretty Deadly would lose to The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) in a 3-Way Table Match.

– July 19th, Pretty Deadly would lose to Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) on NXT UK.

– July 21st, Stoker defeated Bjorn for the APEX Title.

– September 14th, Stoker retained the recently won EWA Title against Jody Fleisch.

– October 4th, Pretty Deadly would lose to The Hunt on NXT UK.

– October 20th, Stoker would defend the APEX Title in a 3-Way.

– November 16th, Pretty Deadly would lose to Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan on NXT UK.

– January 17, 2020, Pretty Deadly lost to Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith on NXT UK.

– January 31st, WWE announced the signing of Pretty Deadly and would place them under the NXT UK Brand.