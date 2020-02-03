Robbie Brookside

Real Name: Robert Edward Brooks

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 241 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 11, 1966

From: Liverpool, Merseyside (England)

Pro Debut: October 22, 1981

Retired: 2013

Trained By: Liverpool Olympic Wrestling Club

Finishing Move: Iconoclasm

Biography

– Brookside is also known as Wildcat.

– Brookside is the father of Xia Brookside.

– Brookside would wrestle mainly for All Star Wrestling (ASW) in the 80’s and early 90’s. He would go on to wrestle for various promotions including: GPW, WCW, CWA, NWA-UK, EWP, IPW:UK, UWA, NWF, wXw, RBW, NCW, AJPW, TWA, VdB, & EWF among many others.

– January 28, 1994, Brookside competed in the ASW Survivor Series Tournament.

– April 7, 1995, Brookside would compete in the GPW Royal Rumble.

– February 7, 1997, Brookside would debut for the WCW in a tag team match with Doc Dean but would lose to The Amazing French Canadians (Carl Ouellet & Jacques Rougeau).

– February 17th, Brookside challenged Dean Malenko for the WCW Cruiserweight Title.

– May 3rd, Brookside competed in the CWA Royal Rumble.

– May 31st, Brookside competed in the NJPW Best of the Super Junior IV (Block B).

– July 5th, Brookside & Mark the Hunter competed for the vacant CWA Europameisterschaft im Teamkamph Titles.

– September 13th, Brookside challenged Tony St. Clair for the CWA British Commonwealth Title.

– September 21st, Brookside competed against Osamu Nishimura for the vacant CWA Submission Shootfighting Title.

– October 10, 1998, Brookside defeated Cannonball Grizzly for the vacant CWA Intercontinental Title.

– December 5th, Brookside competed in the CWA Iron Man Tournament.

– December 12th, Brookside defeated Tony St. Clair for the CWA British Commonwealth Title.

– December 19th, Brookside lost the CWA Intercontinental & CWA British Commonwealth Titles to Tony St. Clair.

– April 10, 1999, Brookside defeated Ulf Hermann for the vacant EWF Intercontinental Title.

– October 9th, Brookside challenged Mile Zrno for the VdB Europameisterschaft im Mittelgewicht Title.

– December 2nd, Brookside competed in the CWA Iron Man Tournament.

– August 25, 2001, Brookside defeated Cory K for the EWU Title.

– September 21st, Brookside won the EWP Manfred Koch Memorial Cup ’01.

– September 23rd, Brookside defeated Joe X-Legend for the vacant EWP Iron Man Title.

– December 1st, Brookside challenged Franz Schuhmann for the NWA Germany Title.

– December 14th, Brookside challenged Doug Williams for the FWA British Title.

– February 9, 2002, Brookside competed in the FWA King of England Tournament.

– March 14th, Brookside won the EWP Royal Rumble.

– June 21st, Brookside challenged Flash Barker for the FWA British Title.

– September 22nd, Brookside & Kendo Kashin lost to Jimmy Yang & Kaz Hayashi in the final of the AJPW Real World Jr. Tag League ’02.

– September 27th, Brookside defeated Christian Eckstein for the EWP Intercontinental Title.

– April 12, 2003, Brookside would win & lose the PWA Europameisterschaft Title in the same event.

– May 31st, Brookside defeated Martin Nolte for the NAWA Title.

– September 20th, Brookside retained the EWP Intercontinental Title against American Dragon.

– September 26th, Brookside retained the title against Osamu Nishimura.

– March 13, 2004, Brookside competed against Shane Douglas for the vacant NCW Title.

– April 23rd, Brookside defeated Erik Isaksen for the vacant PWA Europameisterschaft Title.

– May 25th, Brookside & Cameron Knite challenged Blondie Barratt & Stixx for the RBW Tag Team Titles.

– July 10th, Brookside challenged Double C for the wXw Title.

– August 5th, Brookside competed in the EWP Royal Rumble.

– October 16th, Brookside lost the EWP Intercontinental Title to Kendo Kashin.

– October 29th, Brookside defeated Kendo Kashin for the title.

– December 11th, Brookside defeated Double C for the wXw Title.

– December 30th, Brookside won the PWF Ken Joyce Trophy ’04.

– January 8, 2005, Brookside challenged Erik Isaksen for the NWF EuroStars European Title.

– February 12th, Brookside won the PWF One Night Tournament.

– March 3rd, Brookside competed in the ASW Pat Roach Memorial Trophy Western Division Tournament.

– March 4th, Brookside competed in the ASW Royal Rumble.

– April 23rd, Brookside would retain the EWP Intercontinental Title against Tracy Smothers.

– May 7th, Brookside would defend the wXw Title against Bryan Danielson.

– September 1st, Brookside would win the PWF Worthing Trophy ’05.

– September 3rd, Brookside would defend the wXw Title against Chris Hero.

– October 2nd, Brookside would lose the title to Ares.

– November 15th, Brookside challenged Drew McDonald for the ASW British Title.

– March 5, 2006, Brookside challenged Martin Stone for the LDN Title.

– April 29th, Brookside would defeat Billy Kidman for the vacant RQW Title.

– July 15th, Brookside would win the FWA British Title in a No DQ 3-Way Elimination.

– August 12th, Brookside would retain the title against Chad Collyer.

– December 23rd, Brookside would defend the EWP Intercontinental Title against Alex Shelley.

– December 28th, Brookside would win the PWF Ken Joyce Trophy ’06.

– April 7, 2007, Brookside would lose the now dubbed XWA British Title to Jonny Storm.

– July 28th, Brookside would challenge James Mason for the ASW British Title.

– September 23rd, Brookside would win the Kendo Nagasaki Sword of Excellence Tournament.

– September 28th, Brookside would defeat Lance Thunder for the vacant AAW North East Title.

– October 13th, Brookside would lose the PWA Europameisterschaft Title to Karsten Kretschmer after holding it for 1,267 Days.

– October 15th, Brookside would lose to Snitsky on WWE Heat.

– December 23rd, Brookside lost the EWP Intercontinental Title to Christian Eckstein.

– February 11, 2008, Brookside defeated Brody Steele for the ASW British Title.

– February 27th, Brookside would retain the title against Gangrel.

– March 8th, Brookside would retain the title against James Mason.

– April 25th, Brookside would lose the AAW North East Title to Iceman.

– November 8th, Team World Sport (Brookside & Johnny Kidd) competed in the Tag World Grand Prix ’08.

– October 29, 2009, Brookside would challenge Christian Eckstein for the EWP Intercontinental Title.

– December 30th, Brookside would win the PWF Ken Joyce Trophy ’09.

– March 19, 2010, Brookside challenged Bad News Brown for the ASW British Title.

– April 15th, Brookside defeated Doug Williams for the PWF Title.

– August 10th, Brookside would retain the title against Kris Kay.

– February 27, 2011, Brookside would lose the title to James Mason.

– August 24, 2012, Brookside challenged Jack Gallagher for the Gallagher’s Gold Title.

– May 12, 2013, Brookside would wrestle his last match before returning soon after. He defeated Nathan Black at a W3L event.

– 2013, Brookside began working as a coach in WWE’s developmental system, NXT.

– January 11, 2019, WWE opened their second branch of a Performance Center in Enfield, London for the NXT UK Brand & Robbie Brookside has worked there since.