WWE RAW Report 2/3/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Tom Phillips welcomes us. Tom sends us to a video package showing what Randy Orton did to WWE Hall of Famer Edge last Monday.

– We come back and out comes Randy Orton to the ring as fans give him a mixed reaction, mostly boos. Tom is joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler at the announce table. Tom relays the WWE Now report from earlier today, which said Edge is back at home recovering and awaiting test results from several he had done over the past week. It was also said that the Rated R Superstar will provide an update to his fans early next week.

Orton takes his time getting into the ring and slowly leans on the ropes. Fans start booing louder. A “you suck!” chant starts up. Orton enters the ring and leans on the top rope in the corner, taking it all in and thinking. The boos continue. Orton slowly stands on the second turnbuckle and looks out at the crowd. He hops back down and continues slowly walking to the other continue. Orton says he guesses he owes everyone an apology. The boos get louder. You see, the thing… Orton keeps stopping as the boos drown him out. Fans chant “Edge!” now. Orton stops and starts to talk again but a “you suck!” chant shuts him down.

Orton says he can’t… he can’t do this. He puts the mic down and exits the ring as the crowd gets louder. He stops at ringside to think about it all again. Orton walks off to the back now, exiting to the side instead of going backstage through the stage. The boos continue.

– Tom leads us to a video package on what happened between Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and Drew’s big win in the 30-Man Rumble main event. Tom plugs their WrestleMania 36 match and says Drew could have a different opponent because of tonight’s Triple Threat to determine Lesnar’s challenger at WWE Super ShowDown – RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins vs. Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley. Also tonight – The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy and AOP in an Elimination Match.

Lana vs. Liv Morgan

We go to the ring and out first comes Lana. No sign of Bobby Lashley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Liv Morgan is out next. The bell rings and Liv immediately sends Lana down. She clutches her wrist and screams out, demanding a doctor as the referee checks on her. This was just a ruse as she suckers Liv in and unloads. Lana goes to work and beats Liv down for a 2 count, manhandling her some. Lana grounds Liv and keeps her grounded.

Liv tries to fight up but Lana slams her back down by her hair. Lana keeps control until Liv gets the win with ease out of nowhere, for the second week in a row.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall and celebrates until the music interrupts. Out comes the returning Ruby Riott, who has been out of action since having double shoulder surgery back in May. They’re all smiles while fans chant “Ruby!” as she enters the ring. They go to hug but Ruby drops Liv and then unloads on her. Lana is all smiles at what’s happening. Ruby takes advantage of the distraction and drops Liv from behind again. Ruby heads to the back, stopping to turn back around and smile at the ring. Lana picks Liv back up and drives her into the mat. Lana continues to scream while backing up the ramp as a furious Liv recovers in the ring.

– Still to come, Drew McIntyre will be here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom shows us how there was a big snow storm in the area, and says there was concern that RAW might not happen. They show us a crowd shot and mention how WWE fans made it out to pack the show.

Mojo Rawley vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley is waiting with is “offensive lineman” – Riddick Moss. Tom says Mojo’s title will not be on the line in this match. Out next comes Drew McIntyre.

Drew takes the mic as fans chant for him. He thanks Salt Lake City for making it through the blizzard to be here tonight. Drew says he will be with Mojo in just a minute, but warns him that he will Claymore his head off just 3 seconds after putting the mic down. Drew addresses his WrestleMania 36 opponent, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and how Brock attacked him from behind last week. Drew says Brock is a coward and is apprehensive of the Sexy Scotsman. Drew says Brock knows he’s just as big and just as fast, and he’s got a secret weapon – the Claymore. Fans chant “Drew!” now. Drew points up at the WrestleMania 36 sign and says he will finally be WWE Champion after kicking Lesnar’s oversized head off his body.

Drew jokes that he forgot Mojo was there but like he said – 3 seconds. The bell rings and Mojo charges. Drew immediately nails a Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew’s music hits as he marches out. We go to replays.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with The Authors of Pain and RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy. AOP goes to speak but Murphy says he’s got this. He says they’ve already won tonight’s match because they’re on the right side of history. He goes on and mentions being aligned with partner Seth Rollins, The Messiah, and takes shots at Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders tonight. Rollins walks off and says tonight could be historic for them. He sends them away and says he’s got this. Rollins goes on about tonight’s Triple Threat and how he’s defeated Brock Lesnar in the past. Rollins says Drew needs to see the writing on the wall and start preparing for another WrestleMania opponent – The Monday Night Messiah. Rollins walks off.

Elimination Match: Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens for tonight’s six-man Elimination Match. Back to commercial. Tom mentioned how Samoa Joe isn’t here tonight because he’s not medically cleared due to last week.

Back from the break and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, are out next with RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins leading them. Mike Rome does introductions and goes over the rules before the match.

Ivar and Murphy go at it to start the match. The Vikings with quick tags and double teaming on Murphy to start, dominating him. Erik slams Ivar on top of Murphy and The Vikings celebrate for a pop. An upset Rollins watches from ringside as we go back to commercial with Murphy down.

Back from the break and Ivar tags in to go at it with Rezar. They unload o each other. Erik comes back in and works Rezar over. Rezar explodes out of the corner with a clothesline. Akam tags in for some double teaming. Akam mounts Erik with fists. Murphy tags back in for a quick double team. Erik fights off out of the corner but the numbers game is a problem. Erik continues fighting with Murphy as he looks for a tag. Erik levels Murphy and tags in Ivar.

Ivar unloads on Akam as he also comes n. Ivar splashes Akam. Rezar tags in but Ivar fights him off Ivar with the senton on Rezar. Murphy also gets dropped and then clotheslined by Ivar as fans go wild. Erik tags back in for a big double team clothesline combo to Murphy. AOP breaks Erik’s pin attempt at 1. Akam and Rezar get tossed out to the floor on opposite sides. Ivar takes out out Rezar on the floor. Erik nails a suicide dive next, taking out Akam on the floor. Ivar gets launched shoulder-first into the apron LED board by Rezar. Owens comes to check on him. Rollins nails a big stomp on Erik at ringside, putting him down face-first in the floor. Murphy goes on in the ring, taking advantage and pinning Ivar for the elimination. Ivar has been eliminated.

Referees check on Ivar at ringside and he’s not happy. He finally makes his exit but he’s upset and clutching his arm. Erik is also down at ringside still. Owens returns to the apron and is forced to face off with all three of his opponents, alone. Fans cheer Owens on as he looks around. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Akam works Owens over for a 2 count as Rollins cheers him on. Murphy comes back in for the double team. Owens ends up taking Murphy down on the ringside. They bring it back in and Murphy levels Owens for a 2 count as Rollins cheers him on. AOP with more tags and power moves to Owens to keep him down. Akam stomps on Owens as Rollins watches. Akam keeps Owens grounded with a headlock now. Owens fights up and out. Owens charges but Akam meets him with a knee to the gut for a 2 count.

Murphy comes back in and keeps Owens down. Rollins poses at ringside to mostly boos. Murphy gets dropped by Owens but he can’t keep the momentum going. Rezar tags in and pounds on Owens to keep him down in their corner. Murphy tags in and sends Owens into the corner but he knocks Rezar off the apron. Owens takes Akam down. Owens keeps fighting and rocks Murphy. Owens with a big cannonball from the apron to Akam on the floor now. Rezar charges but Owens sends him into the steel ring steps. Murphy comes out but Owens drops him with a big kick. Owens brings it back in the ring and goes to the top for a big Swanton but Murphy gets his knees up and Owens lands hard. Murphy and Owens tangle some more until Owens catches him with a big Pop-Up Powerbomb for the pin. Murphy has been eliminated.

Akam comes in and pounds on Owens after taking him back down. Owens counters a move and drops Akam with a big Stunner in the middle of the ring. Owens covers for the pin, right after the last elimination. Akam has been eliminated

It’s now down to Owens and Rezar. We see Rollins at ringside hyping Rezar up, getting in his face and pushing him around to get him ready. He sends Rezar back into battle but Owens rocks him, then superkicks him into the corner. Owens drops Rezar in the corner and hits a running cannonball. Owens goes back to the top and nails the senton but Rezar kicks out at 2. Owens ends up picking Rezar on his shoulders. Rollins gets on the apron for a distraction. Owens swings but this allows Rezar to turn Owens inside out. Rezar with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring now. Rollins barks orders from ringside as Rezar nails another big Spinebuster on Owens for the pin to win.

Winners: Rezar, Akam and Buddy Murphy

– After the match, the AOP music hits as Rollins and Rezar march up the ramp. They’re greeted by Murphy and Akam on the stage. We go to replays. Rollins, Murphy, Akam and Rezar stand tall on the stage and raise their arms together. Owens recovers in the ring and looks on as they exit. Owens stands up in the middle of the ring now and receives an ovation from the crowd. He takes it all in and goes to leave.

– We go backstage to Charly Caruso and Ricochet. She asks what tonight’s Triple Threat means and he says he’s wanted to be WWE Champion since he was a kid, to prove he’s the best, and tonight he has the chance to prove that. He knows the odds are stacked against him and he has slim chances. Ricochet says tonight means everything to him. He walks off.

Aleister Black vs. Eric Young

We go back to the ring and out comes Aleister Black. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Eric Young is in the ring with Black. The bell rings and Young rams Black back into the ring, working him over. They fight and Young keeps rocking Black. Black sweeps Young down and works him over on the mat now. Black with a big knee. Young keeps bringing it but Black levels him again. Black counters again and drops Young with a big kick to the head.

Black picks Young back up and puts him right back down with a Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black sits down in front of Young as his music hits. Black stands back up as we go to replays. Black takes the mic and asks if you remember when you were young, they told you that you could do whatever you wanted to, until you later realized that it was quite the opposite. Black never understood that about our system because that’s not real or authentic. He’s a firm believer that people should believe in and be who they are, because that drives relentless competition. The lights go down and a light shines over him in the ring as he sits down in the center. Black goes on about taking out everyone in the RAW locker room and says while they are laying there, they will realize it was done by a person who was told he could be whatever he wanted to be. Black stands back up and makes his exit as the music hits.

– We see how Humberto Carrillo dropped WWE United States Champion Andrade on the concrete last week. Andrade is actually suspended for 30 days on his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, but Tom doesn’t acknowledge that.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

We go back to the ring and out comes Humberto Carrillo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see a star from The Biggest Loser at ringside. Carrillo waits in the ring as WWE NXT Superstar Angel Garza makes his way out, accompanied by Zelina Vega. Carrillo and Garza are cousins. Vega goes on about how Carrillo messed with her business. She mentions Andrade being dropped on the concrete last week and says it’s much worse. Vega says Garza is a former champion, the hottest Latin prospect, and Humberto’s cousin… Angel Garza. Fans boo them. They enter the ring and Garza takes the mic. He gets the “What?!” treatment to begin the promo. He talks down at Carrillo and says he is the leader of their family, so Humberto answers to him. Garza goes on, saying Carrillo disgraced the family, and has the mic snatched from him. Carrillo talks trash in Spanish and Vega slaps him. Garza drops Carrillo out of nowhere and mounts him.

Garza works Carrillo over and then drops him in the middle of the ring with The Wing Clipper as Vega barks orders and cheers him on. Fans boo Garza after the Clipper. Vega instructs Garza to send Carrillo to the floor. Garza does and sends Carrillo into the steel ring steps. Vega exposes the concrete by pulling the mat back. The music hits and out comes Rey Mysterio to make the save. Garza hits the ring with Vega and they taunt Rey. Garza tells him to bring it. Rey checks on Humberto. Fans chant for the 619. Rey enters the ring and faces off with Garza as we go to commercial.

Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza

Back from the break and the match is underway as Rey Mysterio and Angel Garza go at it after mind games by Garza. Zelina Vega barks orders from ringside.. Lots of back and forth to start. Garza offers a handshake from his knees but tries to sucker Rey in. Rey isn’t falling for it. Garza ends up snatching his pants off and tossing them at Rey. Garza unloads with kicks now.

Garza misses a splash in the corner. More back and forth. Garza yells at Rey to shake his hand. Garza with a dropkick. Garza mounts offense but Rey launches him into the ropes for the 619 but Garza turns it around. Garza slides out and then takes Rey off his feet to the floor, from the apron. Garza stands over Rey on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza keeps Rey down as Vega looks on from ringside. Garza poses on the ropes and shows off but wastes too much time as he misses a moonsault. Rey looks to capitalize but Garza kicks out at 2. Rey kicks Garza in the face for another 2 count. They tangle and Rey lands a big DDT for a close 2 count. Rey flies in with the seated senton. Garza holds the leg to slow Rey down. Garza drives Rey back down with a big knee and Rey barely kicks out in time.

Rey fights off the Wing Clipper and hits a big Sunset Driver. Rey dropkicks Angel in the back, putting him into position for the 619. Vega saves Garza from a 619 and fans boo her. Rey runs and leaps out, taking Garza down on the floor. Vega taunts Rey as the referee warns her. Rey has words with Vega now, allowing Garza to come from the side with a huge superkick to Rey’s face. Garza launches Rey into the barrier now. Garza grabs Rey and drops him on the exposed concrete with the Hammerlock DDT.

Winner by DQ: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, fans boo as Vega and Garza stand tall on the outside. Some chant “you suck!” as we go to replays while Garza and Vega head to the ramp, stopping on the stage to turn around and taunt. We see referees checking on Rey as he lays on the exposed concrete.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair is here to pick her WrestleMania 36 opponent.

– Back from the break and Tom talks again about the snow storm and shows us a crowd shot as the announcers talk about fans battling the blizzard to make it to RAW.

– We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair.

Flair takes the mic and points up at the WrestleMania 36 sign. She says everyone wants to know who she will face at WrestleMania as the Royal Rumble winner – RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch or SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Flair she’s held both titles multiple times and beaten both of the champions. She’s actually held all… fans start chanting “Rhea!” for WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Flair says yes, The Queen has love for NXT, and NXT has love for their Queen. Flair says she’s held all the gold, 10 times, but The Queen still wants all the gold. She goes on and the music interrupts. Out comes Ripley to a huge pop.

Ripley enters the ring with her title as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Ripley says Flair did win the Women’s Royal Rumble and now she gets to challenge for any title she wants at WrestleMania, and like she said, she’s already beaten Becky and Bayley but do you know who you haven’t beaten? Me. Fans chant for Rhea again. As a matter of fact, Ripley has actually beaten Flair. Ripley says if Flair is going to challenge for any title at WrestleMania, well… she drops the mic, takes the title from around her waist and raises it in the air. Fans chant “yes!” now. Flair approaches Ripley in the middle of the ring and smiles, then looks her up and down. Flair walks around Ripley and exits the ring as some fans boo. Ripley also laughs as Flair exits the ring without saying anything back. Flair’s music hits as she walks up the ramp. Tom says Flair still has time to think about this. Flair stops on the ramp, turns back around and delivers a “Wooo!” to Ripley in the ring. Ripley raises her title in the air again as Flair exits.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage asking Bobby Lashley about his game plan for the Triple Threat, and if he’s distracted about Lana losing earlier tonight. He’s not distracted by that because that was his wife’s match, not his. Lashley is confident about winning tonight’s main event and says he’s confident about beating Lesnar at Super ShowDown, then going on to WrestleMania 36 to beat the holy hell out of Drew McIntyre to remain WWE Champion. Lashley poses and walks off.

Asuka vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors – Asuka with Kairi Sane.

Back from the break and out comes Natalya as Asuka and Sane look on. Natalya pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by handing an arm band to a fan, with the Lakers colors.

The bell rings and they go back & forth to start. Natalya fights back out of the corner and hits clotheslines. Natalya ends up taking Asuka down and grounding her. Natalya with body scissors. Asuka fights up and out and they have words with Natalya asking Asuka if she wants to shoot on her. Asuka ends up going for an Asuka Lock but Natalya resists. Asuka avoids a spinning back-fist. They tangle some more and Natalya avoids the German suplex. Natalya overpowers Asuka with a spinning sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Asuka kicks Natalya’s Sharpshooter attempt away. Asuka scrambles to the floor to regroup. Natalya tries to go out after her but the referee holds her back. Asuka recovers on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Natalya tangles but Asuka unloads with kicks to the chest while she’s on her knees. They continue with the aggressive offense as Sane instructs Asuka from the outside. Asuka ends up kicking Natalya right in the face. Asuka with an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. The hold is broken as Asuka keeps control. Asuka delivers a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count.

They go back to the mat now and tangle. Natalya resists a hold but Asuka keeps focusing on the arm. Natalya ends up powering to her feet with Asuka’s guillotine attempt locked. Natalya powers the guillotine into a big suplex for a pop. Asuka keeps charging but Natalya fights her off. Natalya catches Asuka but they roll each other up several times for 2 counts. Natalya catches Asuka with the discus clothesline right in front of Sane. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter and locks it near the middle of the ring. Asuka makes it to the ropes and then off the apron but Natalya keeps the hold applied as the referee counts. The referee finally has to break it up. Asuka goes to the floor for a breather.

Natalya brings Asuka back into the ring but Sane grabs her from behind. Natalya turns back around to stare down Sane down. Asuka takes advantage of the distraction and takes Natalya down with the Asuka Lock. Natalya tries to resist but eventually taps out.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Asuka takes the mic and yells out about RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and a Royal Rumble rematch it sounds like. The music interrupts and out comes Becky to a pop for her entrance. Becky hits the ring and fans chant her name as she faces off with Asuka. Becky brings Asuka wanting to fight her again. Lynch says beating Asuka at the Royal Rumble damn near gave her super powers and if you think she wants to drink from that cup again, you’re damn right. Becky says why would she want to put her title on the line so close to WrestleMania? Because beating Asuka’s ass again will be better than the first. Sane tries to attack from behind but Lynch takes her out. Lynch turns back around and flexes, telling Asuka that she does have superpowers. Lynch makes her exit with her “Thug Life” glasses on, stops to taunt Sane at the bottom of the ramp, and then makes her exit as Asuka talks trash from the ring.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage walking. Back to commercial.

Triple Threat for a WWE Title Shot: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet

Back from the break and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins for tonight’s main event. Rollins takes the mic and calls on fans to give it up for his partner Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain for their win earlier tonight. Fans boo instead and Rollins thanks them. Rollins says now it’s his time, his time to dethrone WWE Champion Brock Lesnar again. Fans boo and Rollins said he said the same thing last year but a different response. How quickly things change around here. He recalls beating Lesnar for the Universal Title last year. Rollins goes on about Lesnar and Drew McIntyre until the music hits and out comes Ricochet. The winner of this match will challenge Lesnar for the title at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this month. Bobby Lashley is out next as we go back to commercial.

Back and forth and everyone is going at it. Back and forth action and counters. Rollins with an early Slingblade on Ricochet. Lashley gets knocked back out of the ring by Rollins. Rollins drives Ricochet into the mat for a 2 count.

Lashley comes back in and dominates both competitors. Ricochet mounts offense and dropkicks Lashley out to the floor. Ricochet drops Lashley on the floor after flying out. He does the same on the other side, taking Rollins down for another big pop. Ricochet brings Rollins back into the ring but Buddy Murphy runs down and shoves Ricochet off. The referee sees this but there are no disqualifications. Akam and Rezar also run down, double teaming Lashley at ringside as fans boo.

Rollins is all smiles as his troops take out the opponents, in and out of the ring. The music hits and here comes Kevin Owens. Murphy runs up but Owens takes him down on the stage. Erik of The Viking Raiders hits the ring from behind and he attacks but the numbers game catches up. Owens with steel chair shots to AOP at ringside now. Erik also has steel chair shots for AOP. Rollins looks on from the ring as Erik and Owens beat AOP through the crowd. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is going at it with Ricochet in the ring. They trade big strikes in the middle now. Lashley comes in and thrusts into Ricochet’s gut. Lashley unloads on Rollins and drives him down into the mat. Lashley with a running clothesline and thrust into the corner on Rollins. Lashley looks to put Rollins away but Ricochet flies in and takes him down. Ricochet mounts offense on Rollins now, playing to the crowd for a pop. Ricochet kicks Lashley away and flies in, putting Rollins back down. Ricochet for the Standing Shooting Star Press on Rollins but Lashley breaks the pin up.

Lashley drives them both back into the mat and goes for a 2 count on Rollins. Rollins slides out of a move and rocks Lashley with an elbow. Rollins goes to the top and hits a super Blockbuster but Ricochet breaks the pin up just in time. More back and forth now. Rollins goes to the top but Ricochet drops him with an enziguri. Ricochet climbs up for a superplex but Lashley joins in. Lashley hits the super superplex as all three crash down at once. Rollins rolls out of the ring as fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Lashley and Ricochet tangle some more. Ricochet goes to the top and hits the super 630 on Lashley as fans cheer him on. Ricochet covers for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Title: Ricochet

– After the match, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar immediately rushes down to the ring and drops Ricochet with the F5 before he can even begin celebrating the win. Fans boo and cheer as Lesnar stands over Ricochet, hyped up, raising the WWE Title in the air. RAW goes off the air with Ricochet vs. Lesnar confirmed for Saudi Arabia while The Beast stands over his challenger.

