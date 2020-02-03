Lewis Howley

Real Name: Lewis Howley

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 172 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Grays, Essex (England)

Pro Debut: 2010

Trained By: Jon Ritchie

Finishing Move: Step Up Enzuigiri

Biography

– Howley has been nicknamed Lightning & Playboy.

– Howley began his career in 2010 with LDN as Eddie Cornell.

– October 31, 2015, Howley defeated Ryan Albright for the WF Sportsman Title.

– November 7th, Howley would retain the title against The Punjabi Prince.

– March 19, 2016, Howley competed in a 4-Way for the RCW British Commonwealth Title.

– July 9th, Howley challenged TK Cooper for the WF Great British Title.

– December 3rd, Howley defeated Paul Tyrrell for the WF Essex Title.

– January 2, 2017, Howley would retain the title against Marcus Broome.

– February 11th, Howley would challenge Chris Ridgeway for the FNW British Title.

– April 8th, Howley would defend the newly won WF Great British Title against Vaughn Vertigo.

– May 13th, Howley would challenge Kelly Sixx for the RCWA Elite-1 Title.

– December 16th, Howley & Sid Scala would challenge KOSS Industries (Kosta K & Malik) for the RCWA Tag Team Titles.

– February 17th, Howley & Scala would compete in a 3-Way for the RCWA Tag Team Titles.

– April 28th, Howley competed in the RCWA Bill Barnard Memorial Tournament.

– April 29th, Howley competed in the IPW:UK International Battle Royal.

– February 2, 2019 Howley & Sam Stoker would begin going by Pretty Deadly.

– February 22nd, Pretty Deadly would lose to the Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) on NXT UK.

– February 23rd, Pretty Deadly would lose to Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner on NXT UK.

– March 13th, Pretty Deadly would defeat Team Storm (Ashley Dunn & Andreas Corr) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– March 24th, Pretty Deadly would retain the titles against M&M (Maverick Mayhew & Connor Mills).

– May 29th, Pretty Deadly would lose to The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) in a 3-Way Table Match.

– July 19th, Pretty Deadly would lose to Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) on NXT UK.

– October 4th, Pretty Deadly would lose to The Hunt on NXT UK.

– November 16th, Pretty Deadly would lose to Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan on NXT UK.

– January 17, 2020, Pretty Deadly lost to Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith on NXT UK.

– January 31st, WWE announced the signing of Pretty Deadly and would place them under the NXT UK Brand