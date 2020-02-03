Levi Muir
Real Name: Levi Muir
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 235 lbs.
Date of Birth:
From: London, England
Pro Debut: July 2019
Trained By: Lance Storm & Darrell Allen
Finishing Move: Snap Powerslam
Biography
– April 22, 2015, Muir submitted a application to WWE for their Tough Enough competition which can still be seen on YouTube.
– Muir is a former British powerlifting champion.
– Muir has wrestled for PROGRESS, KamikazePro & other promotions within the UK.
– Muir has self proclaimed himself the Best Athlete in the Game & World Champion Work.
– January 31, 2020, WWE announced the signing of Levi Muir to their NXT UK Brand.