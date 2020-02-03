Levi Muir

Real Name: Levi Muir

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: London, England

Pro Debut: July 2019

Trained By: Lance Storm & Darrell Allen

Finishing Move: Snap Powerslam

Biography

– April 22, 2015, Muir submitted a application to WWE for their Tough Enough competition which can still be seen on YouTube.

– Muir is a former British powerlifting champion.

– Muir has wrestled for PROGRESS, KamikazePro & other promotions within the UK.

– Muir has self proclaimed himself the Best Athlete in the Game & World Champion Work.

– January 31, 2020, WWE announced the signing of Levi Muir to their NXT UK Brand.