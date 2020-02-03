Kansas City Chiefs Receiving Customized WWE Championship

Feb 3, 2020 - by Bill Fenbers

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years last night.  And as is tradition with other pro sports teams winning their league’s respective championship, the Chiefs will be receiving their own customized WWE Championship belt.

