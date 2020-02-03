Kansas City Chiefs Receiving Customized WWE Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years last night. And as is tradition with other pro sports teams winning their league’s respective championship, the Chiefs will be receiving their own customized WWE Championship belt.
For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/hF3jtR1WCB
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 3, 2020