Goldberg Set to Appear on This Week’s Smackdown

Goldberg is back — for Friday at least — as he’s set to appear on this week’s episode of Smackdown. As you can see below, WWE has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear on this week’s episode. This will be the first appearance for the WWE star since he destroyed Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019.

There’s a lot of speculation online that Goldberg will have a match set for WWE Super ShowDown and the timing would certainly suggest that as possible, but it’s not confirmed at this point. Smackdown airs Friday from San Jose, California live on FOX.

WWE

✔

@WWE

WHO’S NEXT?

We’ll find out when @Goldberg returns to #SmackDown THIS FRIDAY at 8/7c on @FOXTV!