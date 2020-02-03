Edge and Randy Orton Storyline Update

WWE has posted a new edition of WWE Now which provided a storyline update on Edge after he was attacked by Randy Orton last week on RAW.

Mckenzie Mitchell said that a family spokesperson revealed Edge is at home recovering and waiting for results from ‘a battery of tests’ that he had in the last week. It was added that he plans to give fans an update next week.

As for Orton, he will explain his actions tonight on RAW from Salt Lake City.