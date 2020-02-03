Big snowstorm threatens live Raw tonight from Salt Lake City

Tonight’s Monday Night Raw live from Salt Lake City, Utah could be in jeopardy with a snowstorm warning that remains in effect until 4AM tomorrow.

City and state officials have urged drivers to refrain from driving due to one of the most severe snowstorm to hit so far this winter. “We’re recommending that if people have flexibility with their travel, that they stay off the roads as much as possible,” said Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason. “Our primary focus is keeping everyone safe, and just having fewer people out on the roads during this major snowstorm, that’s going to allow us to accomplish that goal.”

Most schools are also closed today and all state offices have a delayed opening. So far, WWE or arena officials have not addressed the status of the broadcast. Raw is scheduled to take place from the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Raw is canceled due to a snowstorm. In January 2015, the Raw after the Royal Rumble from Hartford, Connecticut was canceled due to a massive snowstorm. WWE did a live broadcast from their corporate headquarters instead.