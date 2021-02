Alex Marvez

Real Name: Alex Marvez

Date of Birth: April 3, 1971

From: The Bronx, New York

Pro Debut: 2019

Biography

– As a print journalist, Marvez has covered various aspects of the NFL since 1995

– Since 2007, Marvez has been a Senior NFL Reporter for Fox Sports

– Marvez sat at the announce desk for AEW’s Double or Nothing event. He was later confirmed as a full-time member of the broadcast team

– Starting in October 2019, Marvez was moved into a backstage interviewer role for AEW