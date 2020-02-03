Acey Romero

Real Name: Justin Romero

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 360 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 1, 1990

From: Saco, Maine

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: 2013

Trained By: New England Pro Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Pounce

Biography

– Romero usually goes by Ace or Acey Romero and has also went by Acey Baby.

– January 11, 2014, The Leatherheads (Romero & Roadblock) would win the vacant IWE Tag Team Titles.

– February 22nd, The Leatherheads would lose the titles to The Capone’s (Cali Capone & Jivin’ Jimmy).

– May 3rd, The Leatherheads would defeat the Capones for the titles.

– June 7th, The Leatherheads would lose the titles to Team Good Balls (Johnny Primer & Hank Flanders).

– July 11th, The Leatherheads would challenge Team Good Balls for the titles.

– September 13th, Romero would challenge Scott Wild for the IWE Title.

– Romero would go on to win the IWE Twin Cities Title and retain it on November 7th, against Tommy Mack & November 8th, against Eric Johnson.

– February 7, 2015, Romero would challenge Scott Wild for the IWE Title.

– April 29, 2016, Romero would compete in a 5-Way for the vacant BPW Bedlam Title.

– June 4th, Romero would compete in a 4-Way for the BPW Bedlam Title.

– September 10th, Romero competed in the PVP 4th Annual Rumble.

– October 21st, Romero challenged Travis Gordon for the CW New England Title.

– January 13, 2017, Romero competed in the CW Chase for the Gold Tournament.

– January 20th, Romero competed in the XWA Xtreme Rumble.

– May 5th, Romero competed in the NCW Reunion Rumble.

– May 19th, Romero competed in the CW Chaotic Countdown.

– July 16th, Take Me Home Tonight (Romero & Anthony Greene) won the XWA Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– July 23rd, Take Me Home Tonight would retain the titles against New Gore Order (Triplelicious & Mike Graca).

– September 9th, Romero challenged Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the CZW Wired Title.

– November 11th, Romero won the vacant PWM Title in a 3-Way.

– November 12th, Romero competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow ’17.

– November 18th, Romero defeated Vik Dalishus at HOH 35.

– December 8th, Romero competed in the H20 305 Hoss Tournament.

– December 16th, Romero lost the PWM Title to EC Negro in a 3-Way Street Fight.

– January 20, 2018, Take Me Home Tonight lost the XWA Tag Team Titles to James Drake & Anthony Henry.

– February 2nd, Team Tiger Blood (Romero & Maxwell Jacob Friedman) defeated Matt Riddle & Sami Callihan for the Rockstar Pro Trios Title.

– February 10th, Romero competed in the CZW Rumble.

– February 21st, Team Tiger Blood would retain the Rockstar Pro Trios Title in a 3-Way.

– March 14th, Team Tiger Blood would lose the titles to The Night Ryderz (Alex Colon & Dustin Rayz) in a 3-Way.

– March 31st, Romero competed in the AAW Heritage Rumble.

– May 4th, Romero won the Rockstar Pro Gem City Rumble.

– June 6th, Romero challenged Jon Murray for the Rockstar Pro Title.

– June 30th, Romero challenged Anthony Gaines for the ESW Interstate Title.

– July 15th, Romero competed in a 7-Way Ladder Match for the XWA Firebrand Title.

– August 30th, Romero challenged Trevor Lee for the AAW Heritage Title.

– September 28th, Romero competed in the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’18.

– November 8th, Romero defeated Marko Stunt at MLW Fightland.

– December 13th, Romero defeated Ariel Dominguez on MLW Fusion.

– December 14th, Romero defeated Simon Gotch on MLW Fusion.

– March 9, 2019, Romero competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Limitless Wrestling Title.

– April 5th, Romero competed in the MLW Battle Riot.

– May 25th, Romero competed in the AEW Casino Battle Royale.

– June 28th, Romero challenged Sami Callihan for the AAW Title.

– July 12th, Romero competed in the Limitless Vacationland Cup ’19.

– July 26th, Romero challenged Larry D for the REVOLVER Title.

– August 30th, Romero competed in the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’19.

– October 29th, Romero competed in a 5-Way Ladder Match for the Impact X-Division Title.

– November 7th, Romero would lose to Moose on Impact.

– November 8th, Romero would lose to Joey Ryan on Impact.

– November 15th, Romero competed in a 8-Way for the Impact X-Division Title.

– November 30th, Romero would challenge Josh Alexander for the AAW Title.

– December 27th, The Revelation (Romero, Jessicka Havok, Killer Kross & JT Dunn) would lose to Matthew Palmer & oVe (Sami Callihan, Madman Fulton & Jake Crist) in a Cage of Horrors Match.