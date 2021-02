WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 1, 2020 – Casselberry, Florida

1. Austin Theory defeated Dexter Lumis

2. Santana Garrett defeated Samantha DeMartin

3. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar

4. Dio Maddin defeated Cal Bloom

5. Mixed Tag Team Match

Bronson Reed and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Cameron Grimes and Reina Gonzalez

6. Jaxson Ryker defeated Babatunde

7. Briana Brandy and Rita Reis vs. Jessi Kamea and MJ Jenkins (No Contest)

-Bianca Belair attacked all four women, but Rhea Ripley made the save.

8. Angel Garza defeated Arturo Ruas

9. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Isaiah Scott and Kushida defeated Kona Reeves and Shane Thorne and Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese