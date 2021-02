John Cena on WM36: "Performing at WM36 this year would be a gift. I haven't been intertwined in the machine of the WWE. I know those 'Mania spots are few and far between. I've expressed that I'm off. I've also expressed that I live in Tampa. I will for sure be at the event."

— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 1, 2020