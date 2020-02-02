This Day In Wrestling History – February 2nd

1981 – The Bounty Hunters (David & Jerry Novak) defeat Bill Dundee & Tommy Rich to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Title. This was a No Disqualification, Title vs. Hair Match. The hair at stake was that of the Bounty Hunters’ manager, Jimmy Kent.

1986 – The Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey & Bobby Eaton) defeat The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton), to win the NWA (Mid-Atlantic) World Tag Team Championship.

1987 – At Wrestling Star Wars, Dingo Warrior defeats Bob Bradley, to win the WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – Jumbo Tsuruta & Yoshiaki Yatsu defeat Terry Gordy & Stan Hansen, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

1991 – In a rematch for the vacant World Wrestling Council (WWC) Universal Heavyweight Championship, Carlos Colon defeats Greg Valentine, to become a 12-time Champion.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (4.9 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (3.5 rating). This was the RAW episode where The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) launched Chainsaw Charlie and Cactus Jack off the stage, while the two were stuck inside a dumpster.

2005 – Buchanan & Rico defeat Mitsuya Nagai & Masayuki Naruse., to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

2008 – Thunder & Lighting defeat Chris Joel & Noriega, to win the WWC World Tag Team Championship for the 13th time.

2010 – During this evening’s ECW on Syfy, Vince McMahon announces that ECW will be going off the air in three weeks’ time.

2013 – On OVW TV, Doug Williams defeats Rob Terry, to win the Ohio Valley Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

2016 – On this evening’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, Trevor Lee defeats Tigre Uno, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Current JCW Heavyweight Champion, Teddy Hart (40 years old); NXT UK wrestler Isla Dawn (26 years old); AEW’s Brian Cage (36 years old); and 3-time AJPW Triple Crown Champion, Genichiro Tenryu (70 years old).