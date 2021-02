NJPW “The New Beginning in Sapporo – Day 2” Results – February 2, 2020

1. Toa Henare defeated Yota Tsuji

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tiger Mask IV, Manabu Nakanishi, and Yuji Nagata defeated Yuya Uemura, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe

3. El Phantasmo defeated Gabriel Kidd

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Robbie Eagles, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated BUSHI, EVIL, and Shingo Takagi

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Ryusuke Taguchi, Jon Moxley, SHO, and YOH defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahahsi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Taiji Ishimori, KENTA, and Jay White

7. RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Will Ospreay (via referee stoppage)

8. Kazuchika Okada defeated Taichi