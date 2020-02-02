Natalya Reacts to a Critical Fan
In a post on Twitter, Natalya responded to a fan who said she only got a RAW women’s title match at Summerslam because of her last name and the fact it was in Canada.
She wrote: “The last name Hart didn’t help me a whole lot getting hired—I can assure you ?? AND Everything else—2pawz had to pull some serious strings to get for me!”
