Natalya Reacts to a Critical Fan

Feb 2, 2020 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Natalya responded to a fan who said she only got a RAW women’s title match at Summerslam because of her last name and the fact it was in Canada.

She wrote: “The last name Hart didn’t help me a whole lot getting hired—I can assure you ?? AND Everything else—2pawz had to pull some serious strings to get for me!”

