Moxley: “Jericho is really making a case for being the greatest of all time”

Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report Live and discussed Chris Jericho being one of the greatest of all time

“You can’t ever really pick a greatest of all time in wrestling, it’s just too long of a discussion, there’s just too many people on the list. But for me, for my money, Chris Jericho is really making a case for being the greatest of all time. He’s done it in the 90s, and the 2000s, and the last two decades, he’s doing it again, he’s doing something completely new, and breaking new barriers still here in 2020 in AEW.”