Cena: “I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I’ve seen”

John Cena was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated. During the interview, Cena spoke about Brock Lesnar’s performance in the Royal Rumble match and had some high praise for him.

Here is what John Cena Said:

I thought the event was extra special. It was great to be able to watch it as a fan and not endure any fear of missing out and just enjoy the event. And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I’ve seen and I know it’s an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he’s the best in-ring performer of all time.

I thought his performance at the Rumble was a clinic on how to establish yourself, how to establish those around you, establish the championship, establish the importance of one event. He did so in less than 30 minutes, and I certainly don’t have the skill set to do that, and it was awesome to be able to see a masterclass man put on a clinic on what to do and how to do it and I was really impressed with the Rumble.

Cena was then asked to speak more about his comment about Lesnar being the greatest of all time. Here is what he said:

I really do think so. I genuinely think he has a good understanding of who he is. I think he’s the best at when he needs to be dominant, he’s the best in situations of jeopardy. He makes people better. He still has a mystique about him that will draw eyeballs to watch him and when he does he never disappoints.

I watching from home did not know the result of the Rumble and I thought Brock was gonna run the table and win. I knew the first 27 entrants would be boring, but I knew by 28 and 29 I’d be on the edge of my seat and asking the question, “What happens to the WrestleMania main event now that the No. 1 entrant ran the table and is the champion for the first time ever?”

And I love it when a plan comes together, to quote a member of the A Team. You could see how uneasy the crowd was with Brock’s dominance and then over the course of time, how it became exciting and how it became riveting and then how it became like must-see and that’s who Brock Lesnar is.

He believes so much in his presence, and he has such a definable presence you can’t ignore him and he never wastes anyone’s time and everything he does is special and everything he does meaningful and it’s not all selfish. He’s one of the most giving performers in the WWE and that is the mark of a true craftsman and a true professional. It was awesome to watch. My jaw dropped when I watched the Rumble.