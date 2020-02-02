AEW with full-page ad in the Super Bowl LIV program

All Elite Wrestling has bought a full-page ad in the Super Bowl LIV program to promote Dynamite on TNT.

The ad features a collection of AEW wrestlers including Jericho, Cody, Moxley, Young Bucks, Omega, MJF, Dustin Rhodes, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, and a few others along with the AEW Dynamite and TNT logos. While still relatively new, AEW had their own fair share of great marketing spots with billboards in New York, Las Vegas, and other prominent cities.

This is the first wrestling-related advert to be somewhat part of the Super Bowl ever since WWE purchased the very-expensive 30-second commercial in 1999.