USA Network Made the Call for No WWE NXT Overrun

This week’s edition of NXT TV did not feature an overrun for the USA Network broadcast. Last night’s show was followed by the Season 2 premiere of Miz & Mrs.. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported on Twitter that the decision for NXT not to have an overrun last night was a call made by the USA Network.

USA Network reportedly feared that the NXT overrun could hurt the ratings for the WWE reality show. Melter tweeted in response to a fan question, “USA made the call. They thought it would hurt the Miz & Mrs. ratings.” You can check out that tweet below.

