USA Network Made the Call for No WWE NXT Overrun

Jan 31, 2020 - by James Walsh

This week’s edition of NXT TV did not feature an overrun for the USA Network broadcast. Last night’s show was followed by the Season 2 premiere of Miz & Mrs.. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported on Twitter that the decision for NXT not to have an overrun last night was a call made by the USA Network. 

USA Network reportedly feared that the NXT overrun could hurt the ratings for the WWE reality show. Melter tweeted in response to a fan question, “USA made the call. They thought it would hurt the Miz & Mrs. ratings.” You can check out that tweet below. 

Dave Meltzer 
@davemeltzerWON 
USA made the call. They thought it would hurt the Miz & Mrs. ratings. https://twitter.com/AMarkLikeYou1/status/1222716911244496907 …

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Samantha Smart

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal