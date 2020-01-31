Title change on Smackdown
A SUPER SmackDown for a SUPER victory!@BraunStrowman has DEFEATED @ShinsukeN to win his FIRST SINGLES TITLE in @WWE! #AndNew #SmackDown #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/Z1AefO1IwX
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
YOUR WINNER AND NEWWWWWWWW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION: @BraunStrowman! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qjYAbvC38u
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 1, 2020
The monster-hood dream has come true. #SmackDown #ICTitle #AndNew @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/kewBUik0x3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2020