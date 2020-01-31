Rousey Weighs In on When She’ll Return to WWE

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Ronda Rousey commented on when she might return to WWE:

“Whenever the hell I feel like it. If they would just let me show up at live events, probably very soon.”

“I miss live shows, so much,” she said. “I wish I could show up randomly at live shows, if that makes sense. That’s what I miss the most. I would never do hair and makeup on those days, we’d just hang out in the locker room until we had to go out there and [perform]. I love the camaraderie and the laid back feeling of live show days. Jump in the car after and go to the next town. Never being able to find food and eating beef jerky all night. I miss that.”