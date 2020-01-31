Ranallo: “I will never get back on social media”

Mauro Ranallo was recently a guest on the Sekeres & Price radio show for TSN 1040. During the interview, Ranallo was asked about leaving social media after Survivor Series.

To refresh your memory, Ranallo left social media after receiving some public criticism from Corey Graves. Here is what Ranallo said about the incident:

“It was a blessing in disguise. I have nothing really to say about Corey Graves or anyone else in my professional existence in the sense that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, everyone is able to critique everyone the way they would. I would never do something like that to a co-worker but that has been addressed and if anything, I even publicly thank Corey Graves because he was the straw that broke the proverbial back in terms of my social media activity and I will say here and now, I have deactivated all of my social media since November and I would implore everyone, especially those with mental health issues. Social media is so dangerous to those of us with mental health conditions and I know in the media and our everyday lives now, people are being hired and fired by their social media followings or the amount of information they post or how popular they are.”

He continued:

“I think it’s a disease. So out of that situation with my colleague, I am no longer on social media. I will never get back on social media. I can’t tell you how many kids, people in general, in doing research, there was nothing beneficial to me…..If anything, it was a benefit to me. I try to look towards the positive among the negatives that we all endure so for me, it just allowed me to unhook myself from the social media aspects of life. I found myself doing way too much and it ate way too much time. Being in the media, being a sports commentator for combat sports, I am following as much as I can, I know as much as I ever did. So for anyone suffering with mental health issues, I would suggest decreasing, or deactivating your social media.”