Jon Moxley comments on Edge’s return

During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW wrestler Jon Moxley talked about how great wrestling fans are and mentioned WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s return at Royal Rumble 2020.

Below is what Moxley said:

“Wrestling fans are the greatest fans in the world. You just saw this last weekend Edge, who hasn’t wrestled in 9 years, come back to like he never left, to a hero’s welcome

I think that’s how wrestling fans are a special kind of fans. They can push you along to where you need to go. I can’t be more grateful to everybody who has pushed me along on this ride so far. We’re only a matter of months into it and we got years and years to go, hopefully, many, many years.

I just can’t wait to see what’s on the horizon, ‘cause there could be anything. I got a lot of big fish to fry right now.

I got Chris Jericho in my one eyed line of vision, I got Minoru Suzuki in my sights, I got Josh Barnett in my sights. I got stuff in the back of my mind that people don’t even know yet.

It’s an exciting time. I’m trying to be grateful and living in the moment. Just being in the ring, just being the process of ‘Oh, I get to wrestle today.’”