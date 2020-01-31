CM Punk Jokes about WWE Co-Presidents Departing

CM Punk had a few pithy responses to the news that WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have exited the company. As reported earlier, WWE announced that Barrios and Wilson are exiting the company immediately and will no longer serve on the Board of Directors. WWE announced that Frank A. Riddick III is serving as interim Chief Financial Officer while a permanent CFO and Chief Revenue Officer are being sought.

In response to the news, Punk quipped “How do I interview.” When a fan said he would quit the job in a week, he fired back, “But think of the severance pay!”