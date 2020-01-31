Bret Hart diagnosed with skin cancer

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart announced via post on Facebook that he was diagnosed with skin cancer but got it checked just in time.

“Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked,” Bret wrote, along with a photo of his shoulder where the skin cancer is.

Basal cell carcinoma grow slowly and most are curable and cause minimal damage when caught and treated early. Thankfully for Bret, this was the case as well.

The former champion already had a bout with prostate cancer and underwent surgery in early 2016.