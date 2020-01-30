Wrestler of the year
2019 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Wrestler of the Year
Chris Jericho (29%, 152 Votes)
Adam Cole (23%, 123 Votes)
The Fiend (11%, 60 Votes)
Kofi Kingston (9%, 47 Votes)
Jon Moxley (7%, 37 Votes)
Nick Aldis (5%, 29 Votes)
Will Ospreay (4%, 19 Votes)
Johnny Gargano (3%, 16 Votes)
Sami Callihan (3%, 15 Votes)
Cody (2%, 12 Votes)
Kazuchika Okada (2%, 9 Votes)
Roman Reigns (2%, 8 Votes)
Jay White (1%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 530
Past winner:
2018 – Kenny Omega
2017 – AJ Styles
2016 – AJ Styles
2015 – Shinsuke Nakamura
2014 – Brock Lesnar