Wrestlemania updates for AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey

– Dave Meltzer said that Ronda Rousey is not scheduled for this year’s WrestleMania in Tampa, FL. Rousey will be on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast Thursday.

– Meltzer also reports that AJ Styles is optimistically four-to-six weeks away from a full recovery. Styles was injured taking a bump off an Edge spear at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble, reportedly separating his shoulder in the process.

The current WrestleMania card for both announced and expected matches is as follows:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

* NXT Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Edge vs. Randy Orton