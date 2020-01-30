Wrestlemania updates for AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey

Jan 30, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer said that Ronda Rousey is not scheduled for this year’s WrestleMania in Tampa, FL. Rousey will be on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast Thursday.

– Meltzer also reports that AJ Styles is optimistically four-to-six weeks away from a full recovery. Styles was injured taking a bump off an Edge spear at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble, reportedly separating his shoulder in the process.

The current WrestleMania card for both announced and expected matches is as follows:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
* NXT Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* Edge vs. Randy Orton

