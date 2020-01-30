Production starts on authorized Joanie “Chyna” Laurer feature-length documentary

A documentary about Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, which has the blessing and authorization of her estate, has started production.

Titled The Joanie Laurer Story, the feature-length documentary will explore her influence both inside and outside the ring to millions of adoring fans through interviews and images with a wide range of subjects selected, including Joanie’s mother, Jan LaQue. Additionally, the documentary will expose the manipulation her legacy has endured by those looking to profit from Laurer’s fame and personal struggles and will show her fate was the product of the #metoo era.

“My daughter, Joanie Laurer, led a remarkable life. I am excited to partner with a production team who is passionate about telling her true life’s story, not just the parts that played out in the ring or the tabloids.” said Jan LaQue. “To that end I have selected a woman producer to work with who understands that the public only knows a small bit of Joanie’s story. I want to restore her legacy, a legacy that has been tarnished by others. Joanie deserves this and so do her true fans.”

Producer Erin Hayes said that the production team could not be more honored to help tell the story of Laurer’s life. “We are committed to approaching this project with integrity and respect. Laurer showed a generation that women can be strong and smart. Hers is a story we want to tell and to preserve. She wasn’t a wrestler, she was a champion and she inspired the lives of so many people. That’s the story we are going to tell.”

The production team is currently filming interviews with those who knew Laurer personally, experts, and people who have shared amazing stories about the influence she had on her lives.