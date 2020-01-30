MVP on Raw match: “My FINAL WWE match”

MVP has revealed that his Monday Night Raw match against Rey Mysterio was his final one and that his career is finishing up soon. The former US Champion, who returned at the Royal Rumble and then competed on Raw, posted to Instagram and revealed that he has worked his last match for the company.

MVP added that while he’s “not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon.” He is set to appear on After the Bell this week, which will release tomorrow.