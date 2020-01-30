AJ: “Just so everything is clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong”

On his Mixer Channel, AJ Styles talked openly about the injury he suffered during the men’s Royal Rumble match. Styles also made to sure to clarify that Edge did nothing wrong during the spot.

“Just so everything is clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong. His move, his spear, everything was perfect the way he did it. If there is any blame put on anybody about what I’m dealing with my shoulder it’s me. 100% me. I was ‘over-brothered’ as they say. I just went crazy with my bump there. The only problem with flipping over the way that I did was the first thing to hit was my left shoulder. And I thought I had dislocated my shoulder.

They wanted to get me out of there right away and I told them I can’t roll under the bottom rope. That’s not how the Rumble works. I said ‘I’m staying in, somebody is going to have to throw me over’.

Styles would go on to confirm his shoulder was separated and that he expects to be back before WrestleMania 36.