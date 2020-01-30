1/29/20 Wednesday Night Wars and Miz and Mrs. Viewership

Jan 30, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Last week’s episodes did…
AEW – 871,000
NXT – 769,000

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

