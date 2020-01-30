1/29/20 Wednesday Night Wars and Miz and Mrs. Viewership
January 29th Ratings
AEW Dynamite – 828k viewers (down 4.9%) 0.34 rating, 3rd place in demo
WWE NXT – 712k viewers (down 7.4%) 0.22 rating, 37th place in demo
Last week’s episodes did…
AEW – 871,000
NXT – 769,000
This is really bad, by the way. Season one averaged 1.06m viewers. Without the Smackdown Live lead-in, it pretty much bombed. https://t.co/ahCrpsUkO9
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
