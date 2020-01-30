1/29/20 AEW Dark Match Results (Spoilers)

Here are AEW Dark spoilers that were taped following last night’s Dynamite taping in Cleveland…

* Taz joined Excalibur on commentary. Taz has recently signed a multi-year contract with the company.

– Jurassic Express defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss

– Hiraku Shida defeated Mel. After the match, Mel and Dr. Luther attacked Awesome Kong.

– Best Friends defeated Shawn Spears and Colin Delaney. At one point in the match, Orange Cassidy and Tully Blanchard stood face-to-face in the ring. Cassidy was doing his leg kicks when he was jumped from behind by Spears and was thrown out of the ring.

Scheduled for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is Cody taking ten lashes as part of his stipulation agreement, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega against The Butcher, The Blade and The Lucha Bros., Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz and Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

AEW Dynamite next week will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL.

source: WrestlingObserver.com